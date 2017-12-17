UPDATED: Truck collision injures cyclist in Saanich

Police continue to investigate a collision between a pick-up truck and a cyclist that sent the female rider to hospital, but have ruled out any role for a cyclist path that opened near the scene of the incident earlier this year.

Police say the collision happened near the vehicle entrance to a business complex located in the northeast corner of the intersection of Bordon Street and McKenzie Avenue at around 1:35 p.m. Saturday near a two-way cycling path that opened in June with the purpose to improve accessiblity and safety for cyclists using the Lochside Regional Trail. This proximity has prompted questions from the media whether the new path played any part.

“There is no evidence to suggest that these lanes contributed to the collision as either an aggravating or a mitigating factor for this incident,” said Sgt. Robert Warren of the Saanich Police.

The collision sent the female cyclist to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Warren said the incident reinforces the importance of cyclists wearing protective helmets at all times. “In this case, the cyclist was wearing a helmet and it is believed that having done so likely prevented more serious injuries to the rider,” he said. “No other details will be provided with respect to the cyclists medical condition given privacy considerations and the ongoing investigation.”