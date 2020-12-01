Delta police are investigating after a vehicle drove through a barrier on the ferry ramp and crashed to the ground below at the BC Ferries terminal in Tsawwassen on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. (Chrissybabe1973/Twitter)

Delta police are investigating after a vehicle drove through a barrier on the ferry ramp and crashed to the ground below at the BC Ferries terminal in Tsawwassen on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. (Chrissybabe1973/Twitter)

Pickup truck crashes through barrier, falls off ramp at Tsawwassen ferry terminal

Police say cause of the crash is not yet known

Police are investigating after a truck crashed through a ferry ramp barrier and fell to the ground below at the Tsawwassen BC Ferries terminal on Tuesday (Dec. 1).

Delta police public affairs manager Cris Leykauf said officers were called to the scene at 12:35 p.m.

“There was only one person in the vehicle,” Leykauf told Black Press Media by phone.

“No one on the ground was injured.”

Leykauf said the driver was taken to hospital and that police have not yet determined what caused the crash. There is no word currently on their condition.

BC Ferries said the incident was caused by a medical emergency and delayed its 12:45 p.m. sailing between Tsawwassen and Nanaimo.

