Truck driver ticketed for overweight trailer near Fort Nelson

Driver gets 3 tickets, has to pay for tow, inspection and any repairs

A driver was issued three tickets after his truck was caught towing a sea can that was reportedly overweight and not properly secured to the driver's trailer.

A B.C. Highway Patrol officer intercepted the driver near Fort Nelson after their truck had bypassed a weigh station on Highway 97, according to a July 21 RCMP press release.

The officer then sent the driver to the weigh station where he performed a roadside inspection on the sea can, trailer and truck. The trailer was overweight, the sea can was overfilled with heavy furniture and incorrectly connected to the trailer.

The truck had bald and deformed tires, as well as exhaust pipes that failed inspection code.

The driver was issued three tickets:

• Operating a vehicle with gross weight exceeding manufacturer's weight rating, section 19.11(1) of the BC Motor Vehicle Act Regulations ($109)

• Driver operating a non-commercial vehicle with insecure cargo, section 35.03(4) of the BC Motor Vehicle Act (MVA), with a fine of $173;

• Exhaust system located where person may be burned, section 219(1) of the BC MVA ($109).

The trailer was issued a notice and order and removed from the road for further inspection. The driver was subsequently required to pay for the tow, the inspection and any repairs.