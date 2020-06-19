Truck fire in Saanich neighbourhood ‘deliberately set,’ Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers says

A white Dodge truck parked in a Saanich neighbourhood caught fire early on June 6 and it was later determined the fire was deliberately set. (Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers/Facebook)

An early June fire that destroyed a truck in a Saanich neighbourhood has been deemed arson and Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers says police are asking for the public’s help with the investigation.

Emergency crews were called to a vehicle fire in the 600-block Ridgebank Crescent around 6 a.m. on June 6. A white Dodge truck was parked on the side of the road and was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived, said Deputy Fire Chief Dan Wood of the Saanich Fire Department at the time.

After putting out the fire, he said crews noticed the passenger door was open and found a five-gallon gasoline canister in the back of the truck.

The Saanich Police Department was called to investigate the cause of the fire. At the time, public information officer Const. Markus Anastasiades said police were treating the incident as “suspicious in nature.”

In a Facebook post on June 19, Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers said the truck was “completely destroyed” and the fire has been confirmed to have been deliberately set. A photo shared to the Crime Stoppers’ social media pages shows the white truck’s blackened doors and the burnt-out interior.

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers said Saanich police are asking anyone with information about the fire or the suspect responsible for setting it to come forward and contact the Saanich Police Department at 250-475-4321. To make an anonymous report, contact Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

