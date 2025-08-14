Truck fire temporarily shuts down highway near Parksville

Parksville Fire Rescue reports no injuries

A vehicle fire shut down the northbound lane of Highway 19 near Parksville on Aug. 13.

A truck engulfed in flames brought traffic on the Island Highway to a halt on Aug. 13.

Parksville Fire Rescue responded to a diesel-powered pickup truck on fire approximately 200 metres north of the overpass at Exit 46 near Parksville, according to Fire Chief Marc Norris.

No one was injured and the driver told emergency responders that the truck had stalled and wouldn't restart, after which smoke started to come out of the engine compartment.

"The three occupants exited the vehicle and took out belongings, shortly after which the entire engine compartment and then passenger compartment became engulfed in flames," Norris told the PQB News.

Upon arrival, the fire department shut down the northbound lanes as well as the on-ramp, and then extinguished the fire, according to Norris

Once the fire was out, Parksville Fire Rescue reopened the passing lane of the northbound side. Firefighters remained on scene until the vehicle and debris were removed from the road.

Mainroad attended to assess the roadway and take over traffic control.

Parksville Fire Rescue responded with one duty/command vehicle, one engine, two water tenders, one ladder truck and a total personnel of 14.

Two water tenders were utilized to supply water for the incident, as well as a tanker which assisted from the Errington Volunteer Fire Department.

DriveBC reported the highway reopened shortly after 1:30 p.m.