A truck fire near Aspen Road on the Malahat may impact northbound drivers early Thursday (Aug. 25). (DriveBC traffic camera)

A truck fire near Aspen Road on the Malahat may impact northbound drivers early Thursday (Aug. 25). (DriveBC traffic camera)

UPDATE: Expect delays as Malahat reopens after morning truck fire

Drivers reported the northbound blaze around 6:30 a.m.

A truck in flames on the Trans-Canada Highway is impacting Malahat commuters Thursday morning.

Drivers reported the burning vehicle, described as a garbage or recycling truck, pulled off the driving lanes, northbound near Aspen Road around 6:30 a.m.

Southbound lanes remained fully open while northbound lanes were closed for emergency services to deal with the fire, Emcon Services Inc. South Island Division said on social media.

One northbound lane was restored around 7:30 a.m. with Drive BC warning of remaining congestion as crews continued to clear the damaged vehicle.

READ ALSO: Truck fire causes morning traffic delays on Malahat

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Breaking NewsmalahatWest Shore

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
NATO chief’s first visit to Canadian Arctic to focus on Russia, climate change
Next story
Langford residents’ complaints about construction noise on the rise

Just Posted

A truck fire near Aspen Road on the Malahat may impact northbound drivers early Thursday (Aug. 25). (DriveBC traffic camera)
UPDATE: Expect delays as Malahat reopens after morning truck fire

An outage in North Saanich was caused by a vehicle crash around 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 24. (Courtesy of BC Hydro)
West Saanich Road closed in North Saanich after vehicle crash causes power outage

Const. Adam Goard, left, and Const. Cheryl Goard are sworn in August 2022. (Courtesy Oak Bay Police Department)
Oak Bay’s newest officers won’t share a shift

The commissioner called the teacher’s behaviour a violation of ‘his privileged position of power and trust.’ (Black Press Media file photo)
Greater Victoria teacher gets lifetime ban after sexual relationship with student