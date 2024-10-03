UPDATE: West Kelowna student killed in motorcycle crash, highway reopened

The crash happened around 8:40 a.m.

UPDATE 2:50 p.m.

Highway 97 northbound in West Kelowna has been reopened.

UPDATE 12:58 p.m.

The motorcyclist who died in Thursday morning's crash was a Mount Boucherie Secondary School (MBSS) student.

Central Okanagan Public Schools (COPS) confirmed the student's death in a statement.

"Our hearts are foremost with the student's family, and we offer our support to everyone in the school community," said COPS Supt. Kevin Kaardal. "This tragedy has a wide impact, and we will continue to support each other in the coming days and months through compassion and togetherness."

The Post-Critical Incident Response Team (PCIRT) is at MBSS supporting students and staff at the school.

COPS offers its sincere condolences to the family, school, and community following the loss of the student.

It's unknown at this time what grade the student was in.

UPDATE 10:40 p.m.

The motorcyclist had died as a result of the crash, according to Kelowna RCMP.

A motorcycle and a truck transporting a crane collided on Highway 97 at Grizzly Road.

"The driver of the truck has remained on scene and is fully cooperating with police, no criminality is suspected at this time and the investigation is ongoing," said RCMP in a statement. "The RCMP reconstructionist has been called to attend."

The northbound lanes of the highway will be closed until at least 2 p.m.

UPDATE 10:00 a.m.

According to DriveBC, the highway will be closed until at least 2 p.m.

An assessment is in process.

A detour is in effect from Gelliatly Road to Bouchier Road.

UPDATE 9:15 a.m.

Highway 97 is closed in both directions due to the crash. According to DriveBC, the highway will be closed until at least 11:30 a.m.

Original

The Thursday morning (Oct. 3) commute from West Kelowna to Kelowna is expected to be worse than usual after a truck and motorcycle collided at Highway 97 and Grizzly Road.

The crash happened around 8:40 a.m. in the northbound lanes.

It's unknown at this time if anyone is injured but at least three ambulances are on scene.

