Truck rolls into Saanich family’s home

An unoccupied truck collided with a house after it was struck by another vehicle

A Saanich family got an interesting surprise on Monday morning after a truck rolled into the front of their house.

Shortly after 11 a.m. on April 13, Saanich police responded to a call in the 500-block of Broadway Street. It was reported that a vehicle hit a parked truck, which then collided with a neighbouring home.

Police learned that the truck was unoccupied, and that the home occupants were in another room at the time, resulting in zero injuries.

ALSO READ: Saanich police kindness squad recognizes essential workers with thank you cards, gifts

It is believed that the parking brake had not been engaged in the truck.

“While nobody was hurt in this incident, this is a great time to remind drivers to make sure that when parking their vehicles on any type of sloped roadway, that their vehicle gear is in park or in gear (manual transmission), emergency brake set, and wheels turned toward the curb,” said Const. Markus Anastasiades, Saanich police spokesperson .

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and Instagram

Saanich Police DepartmentTrucks