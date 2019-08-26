Truck seized after fatal Parksville hit-and-run

Black Ford F-250 currently under examination by investigators

Oceanside RCMP have seized a vehicle they believe to be involved in a fatal hit-and-run incident early Saturday morning in Parksville.

Police said the incident took place between 2:30 a.m. and 2:33 a.m. in the 200 block of Hirst Avenue. A 32-year-old man was left dead after the collision and no suspects have been named.

The vehicle under investigation is a black 1999 Ford F-250 with a lift kit.

READ MORE: Man dead after reported early-morning hit-and-run incident in Parksville

A forensic examination is underway to determine if it is the vehicle that struck the 32-year-old man. The family of the victim has asked that his name not be immediately released.

RCMP say they believe there are people with knowledge or surveillance footage of the incident who have not yet come forward.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Oceanside RCMP at 250-248-6111 or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1 888-222-8477.

emily.vance@pqbnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

Previous story
Protests, phone scams and theft keep Oak Bay Police busy
Next story
UPDATED: Crane truck tips onto two condominiums in Nanaimo

Just Posted

Police actions sole focus of IIO investigation after serious weekend crash on Douglas and Bay

No charges have been laid

Andrew Berry tells murder trial he wasn’t worried for daughters’ safety when storing drugs

Cross-examination continues of the Oak Bay father accused of killing his two girls on Christmas Day

Federal funding paves way for Pat Bay Highway overpass at Keating Cross Road

Feds to spend $16 million, Central Saanich $2.5 with provincial pricetag pending

Greater Victoria sees a drop in tourism numbers

New study shows local hotel occupancy rate dropped six per cent in June 2019

Greater Victoria residents saw their mortgage payments rise almost five per cent last year

New Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) study says residents have ‘excellent’ credit scores

Check out these paw-tastic pups on #InternationalDogDay

They’re all good boys and girls

Truck seized after fatal Parksville hit-and-run

Black Ford F-250 currently under examination by investigators

Groups fight to protect historic B.C. graveyard, buried in garbage

About 83 people, including the daughter of Fernie’s first mayor, are buried in the overgrown cemetery

Mitigating stress while being a search and rescue volunteer

The CISM program helps members dealing with stress, says SAR volunteer

Father of suspected B.C. killer seeks access to video taken before son’s death

Alan Schmegelsky wants a video taken before Bryer Schmegelsky was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot

Canada offers $15M, water bombers on top of G7 help to fight Amazon wildfires

The G7 nations had agreed earlier to contribute a separate US$20-million to help Brazil

UPDATED: Crane truck tips onto two condominiums in Nanaimo

All eight units evacuated, no reports of injuries

Voters likely to support populist leaders, Canada-first approach: study

Support for democracy increased over time

Down the toilet: Study compares pot, meth, cocaine found in sewage across Canada

More meth found in Vancouver, more cannabis in Halifax

Most Read