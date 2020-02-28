Truck smoking profusely on the Malahat, no reports of traffic being affected

Shawnigan RCMP say they are on route to the incident

A truck is smoking and appears to be on fire on the Malahat.

A vehicle appeared to be on fire on the Malahat during the Friday morning commute.

According to a witness, shortly after 7 a.m. the vehicle was in the northbound lane just north of the turnoff to Shawnigan Lake.

There are no reports the incident is affecting traffic.

Shawnigan RCMP confirmed they were on route to the incident, but say the vehicle isn’t on fire, adding that it appears to be a mechanical issue with the vehicle.

