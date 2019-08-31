Truck strikes tree causing power outage, road closure in Saanich neighbourhood

The area of Arbutus Road and Finnerty Road is closed to all through traffic

A vehicle struck a tree which then made contact with the power lines in the area of Arbutus Road and Finnerty Road on Saturday afternoon. The surrounding are has been closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic.

Saanich Police say a commercial truck hit a tree that was leaning over the street. A branch then touched the power lines overhead and caused a power outage.

Cst. Ryan Miller noted that there are several safety concerns for folks in the area so it has been closed off.

B.C. Hydro is on scene and working alongside the arborists to get everything back in working order.

Saanich Police say an update will be provided once the incident has been cleared and the area is safe for traffic once more.

