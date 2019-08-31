Truck strikes tree causing power outage, road closure in Saanich neighbourhood

The area of Arbutus Road and Finnerty Road is closed to all through traffic

A vehicle struck a tree which then made contact with the power lines in the area of Arbutus Road and Finnerty Road on Saturday afternoon. The surrounding are has been closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic.

Saanich Police say a commercial truck hit a tree that was leaning over the street. A branch then touched the power lines overhead and caused a power outage.

Cst. Ryan Miller noted that there are several safety concerns for folks in the area so it has been closed off.

B.C. Hydro is on scene and working alongside the arborists to get everything back in working order.

Saanich Police say an update will be provided once the incident has been cleared and the area is safe for traffic once more.

READ ALSO: Missing, high-risk Victoria man located by police

@devonscarlett
devon.bidal@saanichnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Thousands turn to virtual doctor clinic that is Babylon health app
Next story
Car smashes through Monk Office Supply window in Port Hardy

Just Posted

Residents came together to mark Victoria International Overdose Awareness Day with event in Centennial Square

The event brought people together for memorials, Naloxone training, and more

Truck strikes tree causing power outage, road closure in Saanich neighbourhood

The area of Arbutus Road and Finnerty Road is closed to all through traffic

PHOTOS: Race cars take to Langford streets as part of Canada 200 weekend

Race car parade and breakfast celebrated drivers, Canada 200 and raised funds for KidSport

Missing, high-risk Victoria man located by police

Vincent Slof was found on Friday evening and is safe

WATCH: Water contamination halts CRD project construction at Colquitz River

Crews were issued stop-work orders two days in a row due to sediments contaminating the river

VIDEO: B.C. gasoline prices higher but reason not clear, inquiry finds

B.C. Utilities Commission finds no evidence of collusion

Car smashes through Monk Office Supply window in Port Hardy

Port Hardy RCMP arrived on the scene a little after 3:00 p.m.

Anti-vaxxers on Vancouver Island protest B.C.’s mandatory reporting for kids in school

First phase of new vaccination reporting being implemented this September

Petition to rename skate park after B.C. teen who died reaches initial goal

About 100 people have signed online petition to memorialize Carson Crimeni

Even sculptured dinosaurs going extinct in Island community

Even the sculpture variety of dinosaur is in danger of going extinct… Continue reading

Evacuations begin in Bahamas as Category 4 Dorian bears down

Over two or three days, the hurricane could dump as much as 4 feet of rain

WWII: A memory battleground on the 80th anniversary

In Poland and Eastern Europe, many feel their people’s suffering has never been adequately recognized

Seat belt requirement a double bogey, B.C. golf industry says

WorkSafeBC calling for roll cages, restraints for golf carts

PHOTOS: Hong Kong protesters set fires, then retreat before arrest

Hong Kong, a city of 7.4 million people, has been riven by protests for nearly three months

Most Read