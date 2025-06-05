Vehicle transport truck ablaze on Okanagan Connector runaway lane

The video was posted on multiple Facebook pages

A transport truck carrying numerous vehicles caught fire in a runaway lane on the Okanagan Connector on Wednesday evening (June 4).

Videos posted to Highway report Facebook pages (Skilled Truckers Canada, Coquihalla Road Reports) show a semi truck carrying multiple vehicles completely engulfed in flames in runaway lane along the Connector. The vehicle was believed to have been travelling northbound.

Details including the cause of the incident and the exact time the flames sparked are unknown at this time.

Comments on the posts say the driver escaped the truck safely and without injuries.

Black Press Media has reached out to BC Highway Patrol for more information.