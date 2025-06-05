 Skip to content
Vehicle transport truck ablaze on Okanagan Connector runaway lane

The video was posted on multiple Facebook pages
A transport truck carrying multiple vehicles caught fire on the Okanagan Connector on Wednesday night, June 4.(Amanda Lamb/Facebook)

A transport truck carrying numerous vehicles caught fire in a runaway lane on the Okanagan Connector on Wednesday evening (June 4).

Videos posted to Highway report Facebook pages (Skilled Truckers CanadaCoquihalla Road Reports) show a semi truck carrying multiple vehicles completely engulfed in flames in runaway lane along the Connector. The vehicle was believed to have been travelling northbound. 

Details including the cause of the incident and the exact time the flames sparked are unknown at this time. 

Comments on the posts say the driver escaped the truck safely and without injuries. 

Black Press Media has reached out to BC Highway Patrol for more information. 

Jordy Cunningham

About the Author: Jordy Cunningham

Hailing from Ladner, B.C., I have been passionate about sports, especially baseball, since I was young. In 2018, I graduated from Thompson Rivers University in Kamloops with a Bachelor of Journalism degree
Read more

