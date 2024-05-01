Trucker pulled from B.C. lake after following his GPS down a boat ramp

Osoyoos semi-truck driver rescued by firefighters who swam out to his truck

A semi-truck that was spotted in Osoyoos Lake on April 27 wasn’t stolen, as reports on social media alleged, but the victim of bad GPS direction.

The RCMP were called to assist Osoyoos Fire Rescue at 4:20 a.m. after the truck became partially submerged in the waters of Osoyoos Lake.

“This was a case of trusting a GPS that took the driver down the wrong path. Or in this case ramp,” said Sgt. Jason Bayda, of the Osoyoos RCMP. “Due to darkness, the driver did not realize until it was too late.”

The driver, a 54-year-old man from Surrey, was following his GPS guidance when it took him down the boat ramp.

The truck was not fully submerged, but it still took fire crews swimming out to get the driver out of the cab where he was trapped.

The driver was not injured, and the truck has since been removed from the marina ramp.

Speculation abounded on social media after the truck was first spotted on Saturday morning, with some wondering if the vehicle had been stolen and dumped there.

READ ALSO: Coquihalla dusted with snow