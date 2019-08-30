Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, left, and Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart share a laugh while speaking to the media before sitting down for a meeting at City Hall, in Vancouver, on Friday August 30, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Trudeau and Vancouver’s mayor talk housing, transit and opioid crisis

An official election call is expected any day now

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau touted his government’s record on some of the most sensitive issues facing Vancouver as he met with Mayor Kennedy Stewart.

Trudeau said before the meeting that government investments have resulted in the building, refurbising and creation of more homes for more people.

On the opioid crisis, Trudeau says he recognizes the extraordinary tragedy that it represents for communities, families and individuals.

He says his government has invested in assistance for front-line responders, changed pharmaceutical regulations, provided help for doctors and supported safe-consumption sites.

With an election call expected any day, Trudeau says his government made a choice four years ago to invest in infrastructure and transit across the country.

RELATED: Trudeau responds to Scheer on abortion, same-sex issue

Stewart thanked the prime minister and his government for the “record investments” in the city and said he looks forward to working with him.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Work starts in September on Highway 1 upgrades at Leigh Road
Next story
Girl, 12, gets B.C. government to give Girl Guides same school credits as boys’ groups

Just Posted

Oak Bay police officers croon for back-to-school safety

Drivers beware, no warnings necessary school zones

Tree activists call for better transparency after Humboldt Street tree removal

A citizen-led report to the city suggests nine steps Victoria staff could change in the future

Thirty five rats in a cage found in Vic West park

Impounded by Animal Control

Work starts in September on Highway 1 upgrades at Leigh Road

Highway 1 to be widened, median barriers to be installed

Former restaurant owner found guilty of sexual assault

Harold Cruz Jojo Villaresis owned Mai Mai’s in Sooke

VIDEO: Five whales dead after mass stranding in Hawaii

Four whales euthanized after vets determined nothing could save them. Calf found later, not far away

Former PM apologizes after ‘rooting’ for hurricane to hit Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort

Kim Campbell later called her tweet extremely poor in taste

‘Dear thief, you suck’: Abbotsford truck owner pens angry letter to incompetent crook

Truck owner tells thief to ‘find a new skill’ after three failed attempts to steal vehicle

Hells Angels partied with strippers at Lower Mainland rec centre

An internal email showed staff complained after the spring event in Brookswood

Girl, 12, gets B.C. government to give Girl Guides same school credits as boys’ groups

Ladysmith Pathfinder Kylar Tennart advocated for changes to the B.C. external credit program

B.C. gasoline prices higher, reason not clear, inquiry finds

B.C. Utilities Commission finds no evidence of collusion

Fashion Fridays: The right bag for your body type

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Runaway dress: Bride’s gown discovered behind 100 Mile House grocery store

RCMP are looking for the rightful owner of a rather important dress

Northern Lights expected above parts of B.C. this Labour Day weekend

Space Weather Prediction Centre Vancouver area will get a chance to see the lights Sunday

Most Read