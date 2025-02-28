Trudeau announces appointment of independent B.C. executive to Senate

Duncan Wilson has 30 years of experience in maritime, government and not-for-profit sectors

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced the appointment of a new independent senator to fill one of the Senate’s few remaining vacancies.

The Prime Minister’s Office says in a news release that the Governor General has appointed Duncan Wilson as an independent senator to fill a vacancy in the Senate for British Columbia.

The release says Wilson is a “seasoned executive” with more than 30 years of experience in the maritime sector, government and not-for-profit organizations. It says he has been a “strong advocate” for marine conservation, climate action and sustainable development.

There were 22 vacancies in the Senate when Trudeau became prime minister in 2015 and launched what his government called a “new, non-partisan, merit-based process” to advise on appointments.

There have been 95 independent appointments to the Senate made on the advice of Trudeau, with a dozen in 2024 and four more this month.

The Senate of Canada website indicates that five vacancies remain.