Trudeau announces appointment of independent B.C. executive to Senate

Duncan Wilson has 30 years of experience in maritime, government and not-for-profit sectors
The Canadian Press
Former Gov. Gen Julie Payette delivers the Speech from the Throne at the Senate of Canada Building in Ottawa, on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced the appointment of a new independent senator to fill one of the Senate’s few remaining vacancies.

The Prime Minister’s Office says in a news release that the Governor General has appointed Duncan Wilson as an independent senator to fill a vacancy in the Senate for British Columbia.

The release says Wilson is a “seasoned executive” with more than 30 years of experience in the maritime sector, government and not-for-profit organizations. It says he has been a “strong advocate” for marine conservation, climate action and sustainable development.

There were 22 vacancies in the Senate when Trudeau became prime minister in 2015 and launched what his government called a “new, non-partisan, merit-based process” to advise on appointments.

There have been 95 independent appointments to the Senate made on the advice of Trudeau, with a dozen in 2024 and four more this month.

The Senate of Canada website indicates that five vacancies remain.

