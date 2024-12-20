Trudeau announces new lieutenant governor of B.C.

Wendy Lisogar-Cocchia will take over the role from Janet Austin

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a new lieutenant governor of B.C. Friday (Dec. 20).

Wendy Lisogar-Cocchia will be taking over the role as lieutenant governor from Janet Austin, Trudeau announced in the news release. The lieutenant governor's role is to be the personal representative of King Charles III in their respective province.

Lisogar-Cocchia will be the province's 31st lieutenant governor.

In the news release, Lisogar-Coccia is described as a respected entrepreneur in Canada's hospitality industry and a "dedicated community leader and philanthropist." She is also the co-founder of the Pacific Autism Family Network, which supports neurodivergent people and their families, as well as the founder of Absolute Spa Group.

Wendy Lisogar-Cocchia is a recipient of the Order of Canada, the Order of B.C., the Queen Elizabeh II Diamond Jubilee Media, the King Charles III Coronation Medal and two honorary doctorates.

She has also served as the governor of the Business Council of B.C., as the first female trustee of the Vancouver Police Foundation, as the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade's fifth youngest female chair.

"Ms. Lisogar-Cocchia has long been a champion for the people of her community, her province, and our country. I know she will continue to make a difference for British Columbians as Lieutenant Governor, and I wish her all the best in this new role," Trudeau said in the statement.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wipes away tears while listening to former British Columbia premier John Horgan's son Evan speak, during a state memorial in Colwood, B.C., on Sunday, December 15, 2024. Seated from left to right with Trudeau are, B.C. Lt-Gov. Janet Austin, B.C. Premier David Eby, Eby's wife Cailey Lynch and Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Trudeau also thanked outgoing lieutenant governor Austin, who was first sworn in as the 30th lieutenant governor in April 2018.

Trudeau and Austin were most recently seen together at the state memorial for former B.C. premier John Horgan on Dec. 15.

Prior to her appointment as lieutenant governor, Austin spent 15 years as the CEO of YWCA Metro Vancouver.

Austin was raised in Alberta, spending her earlier career in public sector roles in Calgary. When she moved to B.C., she started working with BC Housing.

She was also the executive director of Big Sisters of B.C. Lower Mainland, prior to joining the YWCA Metro Vancouver.

She became a member of the Order of B.C. in 2016.