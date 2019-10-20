Trudeau concludes re-election campaign at Victoria pub

Liberal leader Justin Trudeau makes his final campaign appearance

Liberal Party leader Justin Trudeau concluded his re-election campaign tonight with a rally at the Bard & Banker pub in Victoria. Canadians will go to the polls tomorrow, Monday, October 21.

“I can’t think of a better place to wrap up tonight than with all of you here as we Choose Forward,” said Trudeau. “Over the past four years, not only have we created more than a million new jobs, most of them full-time, and the lowest unemployment in 40 years, but the important part of that is we lifted 900,000 people out of poverty.”

READ ALSO: ELECTION 2019: How would the major parties address Canada’s housing crisis?

Trudeau promised the party would continue to do more on climate change and economic growth, and push back against conservative politicians like Alberta Premier Jason Kenney and Ontario Premier Doug Ford.

“You can’t just create economic growth through cutting, and if you create economic growth without giving opportunities to everyone to succeed, it doesn’t count for anything,” said Trudeau.

As well as investing in families and the future, Trudeau said the Liberal party has also stepped up to take action against climate change. “For the first time, we have a pan-Canadian framework to fight climate change. That means the entire country is following B.C.’s lead. We have put a price on pollution right across the country, and we have done it through and over the objections of conservative politicians who haven’t wanted to do anything in the fight against climate change,” said Trudeau.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Most federal party leaders hit B.C. for last day of divisive campaign

Though Trudeau mentioned Conservative candidate Andrew Scheer, Kenney and Ford, he did not mention NDP leader Jagmeet Singh or Greens leader Elizabeth May by name. Instead, he alluded to his progressive counterparts.

“I know there are a number of parties out there alongside us who committed to doing more on climate change and to investing in families and that’s a good thing, but right now as we’re facing the possibility of conservative cuts and nothing on climate change, we don’t just need a strong progressive opposition. We need a strong progressive government to get it done,” he said.

Trudeau concluded his speech by encouraging people to get out to vote, to campaign, and to encourage friends and family to get out and vote tomorrow. For information from Elections Canada on how, where, and when to vote, click here.

sophie.heizer@saanichnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow @yrlocaljourno

Previous story
VIDEO: Greater Victoria, here’s the news you missed this weekend

Just Posted

First woman appointed rector at Esquimalt Anglican church since 1866 consecration

Gail Rodger is the 32nd rector at St. Peter and St. Paul Anglican parish

Saanich Recreation needs volunteers at Commonwealth Place

Welcome Ambassadors needed at Saanich Commonwealth Place to engage with, direct, and inform visitors

Saanich Peninsula Chamber of Commerce honours former Sidney mayor Marie Rosko

Rosko received lifetime achievement award during 2019 Crystal Awards

Man seriously injured after fall from Johnson Street Bridge

Police say incident stands as public safety reminder

Sooke School District names new Royal Bay Secondary principal

Former vice-principal Mike Huck promoted to principal, effective Nov. 4

VIDEO: Greater Victoria, here’s the news you missed this weekend

Camera licker, wind gusts and rare bird make headlines this weekend

BC Ferries crew member taken to hospital after getting struck by bow doors

Two sailings between Horseshoe Bay and Departure Bay were cancelled

VIDEO: Scheer won’t say if Conservatives hired consultant to ‘destroy’ People’s party

Conservative leader says it’s policy not to comment

Greta Thunberg meets with First Nations chief in Fort McMurray

Thunberg has turned her protest against climate change into a global movement

A day before the election, poll shows Conservatives slightly ahead in popular vote: Ipsos

Voters can cast their ballot on Oct. 21

Canucks hang on for 3-2 win over Rangers in New York

Vancouver scores three times in first period

More beef products recalled due to possible E. coli contamination

The food safety watchdog has been investigating possible E. coli 0157:H7

B.C. VIEWS: How to get the best deal on your ICBC car insurance

ICBC slowly being dragged into the 21st century

Pot legalization has gone ‘well’, but ‘yellow flags’ on vaping: task force chair

Canada legalized cannabis for non-medical use on Oct. 17, 2018,

Most Read