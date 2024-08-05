Trudeau makes unscheduled stop at Vancouver’s Pride events

Prime minister walked a block in the West End before the parade started

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made an unscheduled stop Sunday at Vancouver’s Pride festivities but did not walk in the annual downtown parade.

Trudeau walked a block in city’s West End before the event’s official start.

The prime minister stopped to shake hands and take selfies with people gathering for the parade.

Trudeau also made an unannounced appearance at a festival in Surrey Sunday celebrating 77 years since South Asians in B.C. won the right to vote in Canadian elections.

Trudeau attended the 28th annual Mela Gadri Babian Da festival at Surrey’s Holland Park.

Trudeau was also presented with a framed certificate of appreciation by the Prof. Mohan Singh Memorial Foundation for his 2016 formal apology in the House of Commons for the Komagata Maru incident.

The prime minister’s official government of Canada website says, “On May 23, 1914, a steamship arrived in Vancouver carrying 376 passengers who had hopes for a new life in Canada. After a long journey from India, the majority of the passengers – who were of Sikh, Muslim, and Hindu origin – were denied entry into Canada due to the laws in existence at the time.”

Trudeau, who shook hands and took selfies with people at the festival, was also presented with a multicoloured blanket.

At the pride festival, shouts of “free Palestine” could be heard from the parade crowd, but many people appeared largely pleased to see Trudeau.

Trudeau wore a black T-shirt, with an image of a rainbow-coloured feather on the front, grey pants and black running shoes.

Thousands attend Vancouver’s annual Pride Parade, which includes vibrant floats, numerous groups and organizations and joyous people.

