 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

Trudeau makes unscheduled stop at Vancouver’s Pride events

Prime minister walked a block in the West End before the parade started
The Canadian Press
web1_20240804160856-9b93f2ef1bf17d9682aff9876356985ccd321d5f0c0dda7cec904303ec254fc0
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with people along Davie St. before the Pride Parade in Vancouver on Sunday August 4, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made an unscheduled stop Sunday at Vancouver’s Pride festivities but did not walk in the annual downtown parade.

Trudeau walked a block in city’s West End before the event’s official start.

The prime minister stopped to shake hands and take selfies with people gathering for the parade.

Trudeau also made an unannounced appearance at a festival in Surrey Sunday celebrating 77 years since South Asians in B.C. won the right to vote in Canadian elections.

Trudeau attended the 28th annual Mela Gadri Babian Da festival at Surrey’s Holland Park.

Trudeau was also presented with a framed certificate of appreciation by the Prof. Mohan Singh Memorial Foundation for his 2016 formal apology in the House of Commons for the Komagata Maru incident.

The prime minister’s official government of Canada website says, “On May 23, 1914, a steamship arrived in Vancouver carrying 376 passengers who had hopes for a new life in Canada. After a long journey from India, the majority of the passengers – who were of Sikh, Muslim, and Hindu origin – were denied entry into Canada due to the laws in existence at the time.”

Trudeau, who shook hands and took selfies with people at the festival, was also presented with a multicoloured blanket.

At the pride festival, shouts of “free Palestine” could be heard from the parade crowd, but many people appeared largely pleased to see Trudeau.

Trudeau wore a black T-shirt, with an image of a rainbow-coloured feather on the front, grey pants and black running shoes.

Thousands attend Vancouver’s annual Pride Parade, which includes vibrant floats, numerous groups and organizations and joyous people.

READ ALSO: Trudeau, Smith express sorrow after firefighter dies in Jasper National Park

The Canadian Press

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up