Gorge Waterway’s muddy bank swamps man’s attempt to flee Victoria police

A wanted man got stuck in the Gorge Waterway while fleeing police on June 15

A wanted man’s attempt to evade arrest came to a quick end Tuesday after he got stuck in the muddy banks of the Gorge Waterway.

VicPD officers saw a man wanted for several warrants as he was riding his bicycle in the 100-block of Gorge Road East just after noon on June 16. He was wanted for breach of probation stemming from domestic violence incidents.

After police stopped the man to tell him he was under arrest, the man fled on his bike before ditching it and continuing to run away.

Officers chased the man through a wooded area and onto the Gorge Waterway’s tidal flats. The man was unable to flee anymore after trudging into knee-deep mud and was arrested.

He was taken to VicPD cells where he was held in custody on warrants.

