Trump calls Florida meeting with PM Trudeau productive amid stiff tariff threat

The dinner took place in Mar-a-logo
The Canadian Press
Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS

President-elect Donald Trump called his meeting with Justin Trudeau productive and says the prime minister made a commitment to work with the United States to end the drug crisis amid the threat of stiff tariffs.

Trudeau flew to Florida Friday evening to attend a dinner at Mar-a-Lago, where Trump’s transition team is based.

The in-person meeting came at the end of a rocky week in which Trump threatened to impose stiff tariffs on all imports from Canada and Mexico, unless the two countries stop illegal border crossings and prevent illicit drugs from entering the U.S.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump says he and Trudeau discussed the drug crisis, particularly fentanyl, illegal immigration, as well as trade, energy and the Arctic.

Trump’s post did not directly mention tariffs.

Trudeau told reporters in West Palm Beach Saturday morning that he had an excellent conversation with Trump’s transition team.

