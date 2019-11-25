Trump honours military dog at White House after al-Baghdadi raid

President on Conan, a Belgian Malinois: ‘Right now, probably the world’s most famous dog’

President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and first lady Melania Trump present Conan, the military working dog injured in the successful operation targeting Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, before the media in the Rose Garden at the White House, Monday, Nov. 25, 2019 in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

A U.S. military dog that played a starring role in the raid that killed Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi seemed oblivious to the praise that President Donald Trump heaped on him Monday at the White House.

Conan, a Belgian Malinois, seemed much more interested in the head scratches from Mike Pence, repeatedly looking up at the vice-president in search of more attention.

Trump used a slew of adjectives to describe Conan, who was injured when he was exposed to electric wires in the late October raid while chasing al-Baghdadi at the terrorist’s compound in northwest Syria. “Incredible.” “Brilliant.” “Smart.” “Ultimate fighter.” “Very special.” “Tough cookie.”

“So this is Conan,” Trump said. “Right now, probably the world’s most famous dog.”

Trump said he bestowed a medal on the dog and presented him with a plaque. First lady Melania Trump stood a few feet away.

The president said initially Conan was going to be muzzled for the appearance, but he thought that would put the dog in attack mode.

“He’s not in a bad mood today,” Trump told dozens of reporters and TV crews gathered in the Rose Garden. “So, you’re safe.”

Trump said he asked members of the U.S. special forces who met with him that day if an unarmed man would stand a chance against Conan. He said the special forces, who could not appear in public, told him “No.”

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Driver charged in Saanich crash that left Lelia Bui in unresponsive state to appear in court

Just Posted

Customer steals stuffed animal destined as Christmas gift for kids at Victoria General Hospital

Mr. Mike’s in Langford hosts a stuffie drive Dec. 15

Victoria’s first urgent primary health clinic coming to James Bay

The third urgent care clinic on the Island is set to open in March 2020

VIDEO: Fix-A-Heart campaign returns to Greater Victoria Canadian Tire stores

17th annual fundraiser runs until Dec. 24 at participating locations

Getting jolly in Victoria: it’s officially one month until Christmas

Where to do some local shopping for last-second holiday gifts

Driver charged in Saanich crash that left Lelia Bui in unresponsive state to appear in court

Tenessa Rayann Lyric Nikirk is charged with one count of dangerous driving causing bodily harm

VIDEO: More First Nations kids deserve child-welfare compensation, federal lawyers argue

Government had been ordered to pay $40K for each child taken away from parents after 2006

Winnipeg’s Grey Cup win means this fan can wear pants again

Chris Matthew has been waiting 18 years for the Blue Bombers to win a championship

International student identified as Surrey murder victim by Indian media

The victim is reportedly 21-year-old Prabhleen Kaur Matharu

Man charged in crash that claimed life of retired Abbotsford Police sergeant Shinder Kirk

Conrad Nikolaus Wetten, 23, charged with driving without due care and attention

Murder trial for man charged in Burnaby girl’s death set for September 2020

Ibrahim Ali has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Marrisa Shen

Greater Victoria 2019 holiday craft fair roundup

Get a jump on your holiday shopping

Western Canada Indigenous leaders choose pipelines over poverty

Nations want ownership, jobs from Trans Mountain, LNG Canada

15,000-name petition against Kelowna supportive housing heads to B.C. legislature

14,000 people have signed a petition to change the use of the housing facility under construction

Competition bureau has plan to lower cell phone bills across Canada

In areas where the big three – Telus, Bell and Rogers – have a monopoly, prices are higher

Most Read