FILE - In this Monday, April 15, 2019 file photo, President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn as he arrives at the White House in Washington, after visiting Minnesota. A U.S. judge in Oregon said Tuesday, April 23, 2019, he intends to at least partially block a rule change by Trump’s administration that could cut off federal funding for providers who refer patients for an abortion, though the scope of his decision remains to be seen. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

Trump says he’ll go to Supreme Court if Democrats try to impeach

There has been talk of impeachment since the Mueller report was released

President Donald Trump says he’ll go directly to the U.S. Supreme Court “if the partisan Dems” ever try to impeach him.

But Trump’s strategy could run into a roadblock: the high court itself, which said in 1993 that the framers of the Constitution didn’t intend for the court to have the power to review impeachment proceedings. The Supreme Court ruled that impeachment and removal from office is Congress’ duty alone.

READ MORE: Nothing wrong with help from Russians, Trump lawyer says

VIDEO: Trump tried to seize control of Mueller probe, report says

“I DID NOTHING WRONG,” Trump tweeted Wednesday. Trump says not only are there no “High Crimes and Misdemeanours,” one of the bases for impeachment outlined in the U.S. Constitution, “there are no Crimes by me at all.”

He alleges Democrats committed crimes and says they’re looking “to Congress as last hope!” because “We waited for Mueller and WON.”

