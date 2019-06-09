Trump still hangs tariff threat over Mexico despite deal

Trump has defended the deal reached Friday with Mexico to avert a 5% tariff on all Mexican goods

President Donald Trump says he may renew his tariff threat against Mexico if the U.S. ally doesn’t co-operate on border issues.

Trump says in a series of tweets Sunday that, “if for some unknown reason” such co-operation fails, “we can always go back to our previous, very profitable, position of Tariffs.” He says he doesn’t believe that’ll be necessary.

Trump has defended the deal reached Friday with Mexico to avert a 5% tariff on all Mexican goods that was to take effect Monday. It was announced with much fanfare but includes few new solutions to quickly stem the surge of migrants entering the U.S.

He insists it includes changes his and other administrations had pushed for, “but were not able to get them, or get them in full” until now.

READ ALSO: Mexican avocado growers expect US consumers to bear tariffs

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Work BC Sidney helping clients bowl over competition and strike a new job
Next story
Canada’s military spies can collect, share info on Canadians, directive says

Just Posted

Boil water advisory issued for area of East Sooke

Advisory for the Wilderness Mountain Water Service Area

Pacific FC soccer star to train with Canada national team

Noah Verhoeven, a 19 year-old midfielder earns big opportunity

Portland author pens biography about Victoria race car driver, Billy Foster

Book release to take place in Langford on June 14

Small crews battle ravenous invasive bullfrogs that gobble up native species

American bullfrogs diet includes smaller native frogs, local salamanders and songbirds

Work BC Sidney helping clients bowl over competition and strike a new job

Centre say they are like bowling lane bumpers, directing people towards their goal

REPLAY: The best videos from across B.C. this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at the replay-worth highlights from this week in the province

Canada’s military spies can collect, share info on Canadians, directive says

Data may be kept and used to support authorized defence intelligence operations

Ottawa announces $13 million for Canada’s coastal habitats on World Oceans Day

Federal government says the money to fund 24 projects under the Coastal Restoration Fund

B.C. mom starts support group to amplify voices of families facing daycare shortage

Amanda Burnett, founder of Waitlisted Project BC, shares parents’ stories about childcare struggles

Greater share of recent immigrants landing jobs even as Canada welcomes more

After economic slowdown last winter the unemployment rate has hovered near 40-year lows

B.C.’s Jordyn Huitema about to live out childhood dream by playing at World Cup

Related goals include playing for the women’s national team and earning Olympic gold

Average carbon-tax rebates are lagging federal estimates, data suggests

Canada Revenue Agency said in May about 97 per cent of eligible families had applied for rebates

Lotto Max ticket bought on Vancouver Island wins $500,000

There was no winning ticket for Friday night’s $60 million Lotto Max jackpot

Vancouver Island mom enters Maxim Cover Girl contest for daughter’s sake

Grand prize money would help with costs of 10-year-old daughter’s spinal surgery

Most Read