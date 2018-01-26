Janet Fraser (Green Party of Vancouver)

Trustee says school-naming policies should reflect B.C.’s multiculturalism

Idea stems from Vancouver’s apology for historic discrimination against people of Chinese descent

The names of schools, landmarks and even street signs are at the centre of a conversation on inclusivity and equality occuring in many cities across the province.

Earlier this month, Victoria residents urged the city to change the name of Trutch Street, named to honour colonial politician Joseph Trutch known more modernly for his discrimination against First Nations people.

Last year, University of Victoria student Lisa Schnitzler succesfully convinced the university to rename a building called Trutch Residence.

This week, a Vancouver school trustee says the school board needs to revise its school naming and renaming policies to better reflect the city’s multicultural heritage and its commitment to reconciliation.

Green party trustee Janet Fraser says a motion she’s proposed calling for the revision was inspired in part by the city’s recent recommendations and apology for historic discrimination against people of Chinese descent.

The motion due to come up for a vote on Monday says the development and implementation of new policies would be undertaken in consultation with school communities, community groups and local First Nations.

Fraser says the names of the Vancouver board’s more than 100 schools do not fully reflect the city’s diversity and it’s time to change that.

Previous story
Operator of Esquimalt trampoline park chain reacts to Richmond tragedy
Next story
Man goes missing from Victoria

Just Posted

Operator of Esquimalt trampoline park chain reacts to Richmond tragedy

Parks have numerous safety standards, but users must sign an injury waiver

Sooke artist featured in U.S. craft magazine

Local artist Dana Sitar says she has been creating wearable art since she was a young girl

UPDATE: ‘My husband is my hero’

Man faces charges after homeowner detains suspect in Oak Bay break and enter

Suspect sought after near head-on collision with Sooke Mounties

Police search wooded area in East Sooke for suspect

UPDATE: Tsawout First Nation sues for the return of James Island

Civil claim alleges province, feds failed to live up to terms of an 1852 treaty

First Nations return donations, anti-Site C stakes to B.C. government

Treaty 8 Chiefs say Premier John Horgan and other cabinet ministers betrayed their commitment

Victoria Health Show this weekend

Dozens of exhibitors will showcase the latest trends in physical fitness and healthy nutrition

Man goes missing from Victoria

Daniel George Jones may have travelled to Campbell River

Marijuana dispensary raided in Cawston

One person arrested, undisclosed amount of cannabis products seized

Python and other animals seized after SPCA search south of Nanaimo

B.C. SPCA and B.C. Conservation Officer Service executed search warrant last week

GoFundMe launched to fight oil-tanker moratorium

Chiefs Council says the oil-tanker ban harms Indigenous economic opportunity in northwest B.C.

Trustee says school-naming policies should reflect B.C.’s multiculturalism

Idea stems from Vancouver’s apology for historic discrimination against people of Chinese descent

Group wants more charging stations connecting B.C. communities

Community Energy Association eye idea of stations connecting Kamloops with Haida Gwaii

RCMP recruits ‘deeply afraid’ to speak out about alleged sex abuse: Lawyer

Halifax police spokeswoman Carol McIsaac said force has received 50 complaints from both men, women

Most Read