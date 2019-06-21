Chief Dan George, who is the subject of an exhibition at Sidney Museum. (Sidney Museum submission)

Tsartlip drummers open Chief Dan George exhibition in Sidney

Opening of exhibition sees four Peninsula mayors and MP Elizabeth May attend

Tsartlip drummers announced the start of an exciting new exhibition at Sidney museum, Friday.

Chief Dan George: Actor and Activist is set to run from June 21 to Sept. 30, and was marked by a well-supported opening ceremony.

Developed by the North Vancouver Museum, the exhibition was last shown at U’mista Cultural Centre in Alert Bay, and focuses on George and other prominent individuals in the Indigenous rights movement.

A star of stage and screen, George was an important agent of change, representing Indigenous culture in a time when it was often caricatured.

At today’s ceremony, the four Peninsula mayors and Green Party leader Elizabeth May are attending. The ceremony started with elders from the Tsartlip First Nation offering prayers and a welcome. Video from the Museum shows interested crowds already gathering and watching the Tsartlip drummers.

Sidney Museum is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., seven days a week.

For more information contact info@sidneymuseum.ca or call 250-655-6355.


