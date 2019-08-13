Tsartlip First Nation Coun. Joni Olsen holds a sign at the Hartland Landfill Tuesday afternoon during a peaceful demonstration urging to the province and Capitol Regional District to engage W̱SÁNEĆ communities in meaningful consultation. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

Tsartlip First Nation says their rights not being recognized by CRD

Peaceful demonstration at Hartland Landfill requests meaningful consultation on wastewater project

As the Capital Regional District’s residual solids conveyance line moves up West Saanich Road towards W̱SÁNEĆ territory, members of the Tsartlip First Nation are asking for their seat at the table.

Community members drummed, sang and held signs outside the Hartland Landfill Tuesday afternoon in a peaceful demonstration meant to show their frustrations with the regional government.

The conveyance line is part of the CRD’s larger wastewater treatment project involving two pipes connecting the McLoughlin Point Wastewater Treatment Plant to the Residuals Treatment Facility at Hartland Landfill – running through W̱SÁNEĆ territory to reach the latter.

“They are now entering into our backyard – as we like to think of it – with their residual waste project, where they’re digging up the earth,” said Tsartlip First Nation Coun. Joni Olsen, who said the community was told they would be brought in for consultation when needed. “Part of our discussions with the CRD up until that point was that we wanted to be involved and have a cultural monitor on site on a daily basis. That hasn’t been anything they have taken seriously.

“Its getting closer [and] it seems our discussions have come to somewhat of a stop but the work continues.”

READ ALSO: Work begins on sewage pipe to Hartland Landfill

Covered under the Douglas Treaty, Tsartlip First Nations is protected both by the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms and the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP).

Members of Tsartlip First Nation drummed near the entrance to Hartland Landfill Tuesday afternoon in a peaceful demonstration asking for improved consultation on the CRD’s residual solids conveyance line project. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

Olsen points to portions of UNDRIP that guarantee the right to maintain relationships with traditional land and develop strategies and priorities for its development.

“So you have…things in place that protect our rights and encourage proper, thorough consultation, especially in today’s day and age and governance,” she said. “And it’s too slow. It hasn’t been sufficient for what our needs are.”

The worst case scenario? If the project plows ahead without further discussions.

“It’s not unheard of,” Olsen said. “We’ve lived the last 100 years that way.”

Archaeological structures could be impacted by the liquid waste project, but at the core of the demonstration is concerns around recognition. Tsartlip Chief Don Tom says consultation needs to be held to a higher standard.

“[The CRD] has done very little consultation. Neither with Tsartlip or any of the Saanich communities,” he said. “So I think we’re bringing larger awareness to the obligation that the CRD and the province has in terms of [including] First Nations who have Aboriginal and Treaty rights specific to the core territory.”

Tom added, “I think this has to go beyond note taking and trying to address or mitigate our concerns. There has to be recognition of rights, recognition of title. And once there’s recognition, then we play a part in the decision making process.”

READ ALSO: Capital Regional District moves pipeline to save up to 50 trees

In a statement, the CRD’s Wastewater Project team said it has been engaging First Nations “on wastewater management since 2006 and specifically on the Wastewater Treatment Project since 2013.”

“The CRD Wastewater Project Team is engaged with the W̱SÁNEĆ Nations and is aware of their concerns regarding the utilization of cultural monitors,” the statement reads. “The Wastewater Treatment Project has an archaeological and heritage advisor who provides advice respecting the planning and construction of all components of the Project.”

The CRD said it has a meeting with W̱SÁNEĆ Nations scheduled for September.


nina.grossman@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Sun-soaked Cowichan River tubers pelted with rocks
Next story
Dying Indigenous man alleges BC Transplant’s alcohol abstinence policy is racist

Just Posted

Tsartlip First Nation says their rights not being recognized by CRD

Peaceful demonstration at Hartland Landfill requests meaningful consultation on wastewater project

Saanich police warn against a ‘brazen’ new phone scam

Man posing as police officer uses husband’s cell phone number to trick wife

Teen receives 36 months probation, house arrest for selling heroin, fentanyl to undercover Victoria officer

Mainland gang sent teen to Greater Victoria to sell drugs, work off his own drug debt

Saanich council supports new bowling alley proposal for Uptown

The Banquet still needs approval from B.C. Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch for extended hours

West Shore students mourn the loss of another classmate

Meanwhile, still no answer one year after suspected overdose death of 16-year-old Belmont student Dorrian Wright

Four-year-old girl one of two killed in crash near Shambhala music festival

The 26-year-old driver of a Saturn SUV was also killed

VIDEO: Grandfather speaks out about teen who died after overdosing in B.C. skate park

‘They murdered him’

Dying Indigenous man alleges BC Transplant’s alcohol abstinence policy is racist

David Dennis, who is Nuu-chah-nulth, argues that six-month sobriety policy is a ‘lethal form of racism’

Behavioural analysis can help answer the ‘why’ in B.C. murders: expert

Once Mounties have completed a review of the case over the next few weeks, families will be updated

‘A balanced view’: How to talk to kids about B.C.’s overdose crisis

Two teens died of suspected overdoses last week in B.C., prompting parents to talk to children about drug use

Sun-soaked Cowichan River tubers pelted with rocks

Police take man into custody after woman receives minor injuries in incident near Duncan

Escaped Island emu rounded up by RCMP, Animal Control

Agitated animal eventually secured by officers after resisting arrest

‘Very surreal’: B.C. students help design space colony in NASA-backed competition

Lower Mainland teens were part of the victorious team at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida in July

Photographer captures Perseid meteor shower over Shuswap

Six hours spent capturing hundreds of meteors streaking across night sky

Most Read