Councillor Mavis Underwood of Tsawout First Nation Band Leadership points toward the nation’s future new Big House now under construction. (Wolf Depner/News Depner).

Councillor Mavis Underwood of Tsawout First Nation Band Leadership points toward the nation’s future new Big House now under construction. (Wolf Depner/News Depner).

Tsawout First Nation revives community, culture through reconstruction of Big House

Fire destroyed the nation’s High House in 2009

A local First Nation has launched a fundraising campaign to help rebuild a cornerstone to culture and community.

Tsawout First Nation is fundraising some $100,000 thorugh GoFundMe toward rebuilding its Big House which fire had destroyed in 2009.

Councillor Mavis Underwood of the Tsawout First Nation Band Leadership said the nation is also accepting in-kind donations. “We are in real dire need of two large cedar timbers for the roof construction,” she said.

Work on the long-delayed project following a 2009 fire has been underway since last year and plans call for the completion of the building by Oct. 31 coinciding with WESELANEW, the Moon of the Shaker Leaves, when leaves are ready to fall and people retire into interior spaces, according to the 13 Moons of the WSANEC (Saanich people), a guide that also includes economic and cultural activities.

Big Houses made out of cedar are among the most familiar and primary architectural expressions of the Coast Salish People, serving as spiritual and communal gathering spaces and the blaze that destroyed the Tsawout First Nation previous Big House wounded the community, said Underwood.

The building had housed weddings, memorials and funerals for members of the First Nation as well its First Nations neighbours, said Underwood. Non-Aboriginal groups had also used the facility for cultural diversity training, she added.

RELATED: First Nation asked to recommend name for new public park in Central Saanich

“So when we lost it, we lost a lot of that, the ability to gather together, the ability to pass on cultural teachings,” she said. “It’s really critical to the survival of the culture and family histories, because it is all done in an oral tradition.”

Its absence has also hurt the ability to comfort community members grieving the loss of loved ones, occasions of which have been too many, said Underwood. “We have a high incident of death my misadventure, suicide, and death through addiction,” she said.

By creating a communal space, younger members of the nation can receive a better grounding in their culture, with all the benefits that flow from that, said Underwood.

While Tsawout First Nation plans to give the building several features (such as solar panels) that cut future operational costs and protect it against unforeseen events, a special focus of the fundraising campaign is the building’s dining hall, said Underwood. “The dining aspect is an important part of the continuity of the cultural teaching,” she said. “A lot goes on when people share meals together.”

The building is already contributing to the growth and education of the 760-strong-member nation (as of 2016 census). Many of the nation’s young men have been working on the construction of the building, gaining certifiable skills and other insights along the way, she said.

The total estimated construction cost of the building is around $1.7 with $1 million (including in-kind donations) having already gone into it. But the ultimate value of the building goes well beyond any figures.

“This is a really important action to take to unite your community on something that is about the identity and the culture and the tradition of your community,” said Underwood. As such, it also helps to reverse a larger historical wrong.

“This kind of activity is at the foundation of decolonizing, countering aggressive assimilation (of First Nations) by government,” said Underwood, pointing to the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP).

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Saanich Peninsula

Previous story
Former Victoria HarbourCat hits first MLB home run, adds another two days later
Next story
From refugee camp to Qualicum Beach: Johdee’s journey to become Canadian

Just Posted

Pacific sand dollars are a local species which belong to the same group as sea urchins. While alive, they are covered entirely by thousands of densely packed, short and slender spikes. (Photo courtesy of Louise Page)
The peculiar life of a Pacific sand dollar

UVic biology professor Louise Page offers a glace into sand dollars’ world under the water

Councillor Mavis Underwood of Tsawout First Nation Band Leadership points toward the nation’s future new Big House now under construction. (Wolf Depner/News Depner).
Tsawout First Nation revives community, culture through reconstruction of Big House

Fire destroyed the nation’s High House in 2009

Dr. Omar Ahmad, Island Health department head of emergency and critical care medicine (left to right), Avery Brohman, Island Health executive director, and Joe O’Rourke, Seaspan Victoria Shipyards vice-president and general manager, highlight a recent $2.65 million donation toward the Its Critical campaign. (Victoria Hospitals Foundation)
Victoria Hospitals Foundation’s It’s Critical campaign exceeds $7 million fundraising goal

Funds going towards equipment and a permanent High Acuity Unit

Victoria-born, 16-time Grammy winning musician David Foster penned a letter to the Greater Victoria School District May 7 urging them not to cut music programs. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)
David Foster joins fight to save music in Greater Victoria School District

‘Music is the great equalizer’ Foster wrote in a letter to the district

‘Nindanikoobijiganag: We are Star People’ by Mississauga Nishnaabe Lucbanin artist Estrella Whetung. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)
Victoria beadwork exhibit speaks to evolving, enduring nature of Indigenous art

On Beaded Ground features work from West Coast artists and a Cedar Hill Middle School group

Daily confirmed COVID-19 cases reported to B.C. public health, seven-day rolling average in white, to May 12, 2021. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C. preparing ‘Restart 2.0’ from COVID-19 as June approaches

Daily infections fall below 500 Friday, down to 387 in hospital

A vial of AstraZeneca vaccine is seen at a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Calgary, Alta., Thursday, April 22, 2021. Dr. Ben Chan remembers hearing the preliminary reports back in March of blood clots appearing in a handful of European recipients of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Science on COVID, VITT constantly changing: A look at how doctors keep up

While VITT can represent challenges as a novel disorder, blood clots themselves are not new

Poached trees that were taken recently on Vancouver Island in the Mount Prevost area near Cowichan, B.C. are shown on Sunday, May 10, 2021. Big trees, small trees, dead trees, softwoods and hardwoods have all become valuable targets of tree poachers in British Columbia as timber prices hit record levels. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jen Osborne.
Tree poaching from public forests increasing in B.C. as lumber hits record prices

Prices for B.C. softwood lumber reached $1,600 for 1,000 board feet compared with about $300 a year ago

The warm weather means time for a camping trip, or at least an excursion into nature. How much do you know about camps and camping-related facts? (John Arendt - Summerland Review)
QUIZ: Are you ready to go camping?

How many camp and camping-related questions can you answer?

On Friday, May 14 at Meadow Gardens Golf Club in Pitt Meadows, Michael Caan joined a very elite club of golfers who have shot under 60 (Instagram)
VIDEO: B.C. golfer shoots a 59, then jumps in the water

‘Oh, my God,’ said Michael Caan

Crowds at English Bay were blasted with a large beam of light from an RCMP Air-1 helicopter on Friday, May 14. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marc Grandmaison
Police enlist RCMP helicopter to disperse thousands crowded on Vancouver beach

On Friday night, police were witness to ‘several thousand people staying well into the evening’

Sinikka Gay Elliott was reported missing on Salt Spring Island on Wednesday, May 12. (Courtesty Salt Spring RCMP)
Body of UBC professor found on Salt Spring Island, no foul play suspected

Sinikka Elliott taught sociology at the university

The first Black judge named to the BC Supreme Court, Selwyn Romilly, was handcuffed at 9:15 a.m. May 14 while walking along the seawall. (YouTube/Screen grab)
Police apologize after wrongly arresting B.C.’s first Black Supreme Court Justice

At 81 years old, the retired judge was handcuffed in public while out for a walk Friday morning

Queen Elizabeth II and Clive Holland, deputy commonwealth president of the Royal Life Saving Society, top left, virtually present Dr. Steve Beerman, top right, with the King Edward VII Cup for his drowning-prevention work. Tanner Gorille and Sarah Downs were honoured with Russell Medals for their life-saving resuscitation. (Buckingham Palace photo)
Queen presents Vancouver Island doctor with award for global drowning prevention

Dr. Steve Beerman receives Royal Life Saving Society’s King Edward VII Cup at virtual ceremony

Most Read