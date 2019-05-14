Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay 7 a.m. sailing 100 per cent full

The Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay 7 a.m. sailing is 100 per cent full and the 9 a.m. sailing is 75 per cent full as of 6:45 am. (Black Press File Photo)

The Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay 7 a.m. sailing is 100 per cent full and the 9 a.m. sailing is 75 per cent full as of 6:45 am.

The Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen 7 a.m. sailing is 95 per cent full and the 9 a.m. sailing is 63 per cent full.

The Duke Point to Tsawwassen 7:45 a.m. is 25 per cent full and the 10:15 a.m. sailing is 32 per cent full.

The Departure Bay to Horseshoe Bay 8:25 a.m. sailing is 24 per cent full and the 10:40 a.m. sailing is 29 per cent full.