Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay 7 a.m. sailing, 83 per cent full

Busy day for ferry passengers

The Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay 7 a.m. sailing is 83 per cent full as of 6:30 a.m. and the 8 a.m. sailing is 66 per cent full.

The Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen 7 a.m. sailing is 52 per cent full and the 9 a.m. sailing is 58 per cent full.

The Duke Point to Tsawwassen 7:45 a.m. sailing is 52 per cent full and the 10:15 sailing is 41 per cent full.

The Departure Bay to Horseshoe Bay 6:30 a.m. sailing is 58 per cent full and the 8:45 a.m. sailing is 27 per cent full.


