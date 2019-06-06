Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay 7 a.m. sailing, 89 per cent full

The Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay 7 a.m. sailing is 89 per cent full as of 6:30 a.m. and the 8 a.m. sailing is 40 per cent full.
The Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen 7 a.m. sailing is 48 per cent full and the 9 a.m. sailing is 55 per cent full.
The Duke Point to Tsawwassen 7:45 a.m. sailing is 34 per cent full and the 10:15 a.m. sailing is 39 per cent full.
The Departure Bay to Horseshoe Bay 6:30 sailing is 61 per cent full and the 8:45 a.m. sailing is 32 per cent full.
