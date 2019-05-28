Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay 7 a.m. sailing, 97 per cent full

The Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay 7 a.m. sailing is 97 per cent full as of 6:30 a.m. and the 8 a.m. sailing is 43 per cent full.
The Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen 7 a.m. sailing is 65 per cent full and the 9 a.m. sailing is 48 per cent full.
Duke Point to Tsawwassen 7:45 a.m. sailing is 40 per cent full and the 10:15 sailing is 42 per cent full.
The Departure Bay to Horseshoe Bay 8:45 a.m. sailing is 25 per cent full and the 11 a.m. sailing is 40 per cent full.
