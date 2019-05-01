Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay 7 a.m. sailing, full

Good morning ferry riders. The Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay 7 a.m. sailing is 100 per cent full as of 6:30 a.m. and the 9 a.m. sailing is 85 per cent full.

The Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen 7 a.m. sailing is 100 per cent full as well, and the 9 a.m. sailing is 77 per cent full.

The Duke Point to Tsawwassen 7:45 a.m. sailing is 40 per cent full and the 10:15 a.m. sailing is 39 per cent full.

The Departure Bay to Horeshoe Bay 8:25 a.m. sailing is 25 per cent full and the 10:40 a.m. sailing is 25 per cent full.