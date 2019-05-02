Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay 7 a.m. sailing, full

The Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay 7 a.m. sailing is 100 per cent and the 9 a.m. sailing is 90 per cent full as of 7 a.m. on Thursday. (Michael Penn | Juneau Empire File)

The Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay 7 a.m. sailing is 100 per cent and the 9 a.m. sailing is 90 per cent full as of 7 a.m. on Thursday.

The Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen 7 a.m. sailing is 100 per cent full and the 9 a.m. sailing is 81 per cent full.

The Duke Point to Tsawwassen 7:45 sailing is 33 per cent full and the 10:15 sailing is 47 per cent full.

The Departure Bay to Horseshoe Bay 8:25 sailing is 20 per cent full and the 10:40 is 37 per cent full.


