TSB investigating fatal helicopter crash in northwestern B.C.

Investigators dispatched to site of Nov. 9 crash near Kitsault

The Transportation Safety Board says it’s sending investigators to the site of a fatal helicopter crash on the north coast of British Columbia.

The board says the helicopter hit the ground on Nov. 9.

It says the aircraft was a commercially registered AS 350 B3 and the crash occurred near Kitsault, between Stewart and Prince Rupert.

The board does not say how many people were on board or what might have caused the crash.

It says investigators will gather information and assess what happened in the name of transportation safety.

Investigations by the board do not assign fault or determine civil or criminal liability.

