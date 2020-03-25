Tsunami not expected for B.C. after 7.5-magnitude earthquake hits near Russia

A 7.5-magnitude earthquake that struck east of Russia’s Kuril Islands posed no tsunami danger for B.C., Alaska or the west coast of the U.S., according to the U.S. Tsunami Warning System. (Google Maps)

Officials say there is no danger of a tsunami for Vancouver Island after a 7.5-magnitude earthquake hit Russia Tuesday evening.

The earthquake struck east of Russia’s Kuril Islands at 7:49 p.m. PST at a depth of 59.5 kilometres. According to the U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center, there is no threat for the west coast of the U.S., Alaska or B.C. although some areas may experience non-damaging sea level changes.”

At 8:30 p.m. a tsunami watch was posted for Hawaii but it was retracted just before 9 p.m.

The City of Port Alberni was also evaluating the situation before the tsunami watch ended.

Be Kind#tsunami #COVID #onethingatatime https://t.co/zPJ3sv1OhN — Port Alberni Fire (@portalbernifire) March 25, 2020

At 8 p.m. Earthquakes Canada detected a seismic event near Kitimat B.C. which was later determined to be a false detection caused by seismic waves from the Kuril Island earthquake.

