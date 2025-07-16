B.C. coast not at risk of tsunami following Alaska earthquake

The 7.3 magnitude earthquake occurred in the Pacific Basin near Alaska at 1:38 p.m.

Following an earthquake in the Pacific Basin near Alaska, tsunami danger was evaluated for zones of coastal British Columbia

The notification comes from the National Tsunami Warning Center, following a 7.3 magnitude earthquake near Alaska, which was recorded at 1:38 p.m. July 16.

A tsunami warning is now in effect for south Alaska and the Alaska Peninsula.

The earthquake struck at a depth of 12 miles, 605 miles southwest of Anchorage, Alaska.

No coastal areas of B.C. are at risk of tsunami at this time.