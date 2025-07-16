 Skip to content
B.C. coast not at risk of tsunami following Alaska earthquake

The 7.3 magnitude earthquake occurred in the Pacific Basin near Alaska at 1:38 p.m.
Greater Victoria News Staff
Coastal B.C. is not at risk of a tsunami as a result of the earthquake that struck near Alaska July 16.

Following an earthquake in the Pacific Basin near Alaska, tsunami danger was evaluated for zones of coastal British Columbia

The notification comes from the National Tsunami Warning Center, following a 7.3 magnitude earthquake near Alaska, which was recorded at 1:38 p.m. July 16.

A tsunami warning is now in effect for south Alaska and the Alaska Peninsula. 

The earthquake struck at a depth of 12 miles, 605 miles southwest of Anchorage, Alaska.

No coastal areas of B.C. are at risk of tsunami at this time. 

 

