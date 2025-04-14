Ts'uubaa-asatx plans new waterfront gathering place on Cowichan Lake

Project to include stages, marketplace

A new Ts'uubaa-asatx-led project on Cowichan Lake looks to build a new waterfront cultural gathering space with two pavilions with stages and a marketplace.

With funding from Island Coastal Economic Trust, the First Nation is leading a project to create Naas a to aks "Place of the Rising Sun".

By creating this year-round cultural hub, which is scheduled to be completed by May, 2026, the Ts'uubaa-asatx hopes the project will drive significant economic growth for the region, offering new opportunities for artisans, performers, and local businesses to thrive.

ICET will invest $185,000 with Ts'uubaa-asatx through its capital and innovation program.

The project represents a $364,000 total investment into the region, focusing on cultural and nature-based tourism growth.

“It has always been Ts'uubaa-asatx's vision to honour our ancestors in bringing back and showcasing our rich culture,” said the chief of the First Nation, Melanie Livingstone.

“For too long our culture has been lost and it is exciting to see not only our culture, but other cultures as well, form an exciting hub of activity at our waterfront.

Located on the waterfront of Cowichan Lake, the gathering hub will feature two pavilions: a main stage for cultural and community events, and a secondary stage for musical performances.

The initial goal is to prominently showcase Ts'uubaa-asatx culture; however, the First Nation aims to build partnerships and extend opportunities to neighbouring nations and other ethnicities to celebrate cultural fusion.

The project reflects the vision of the Ts'uubaa-asatx, with formal support from chief and council and enthusiastic collaboration from local partners.

Using a diversified business model that includes event-ticket sales, artisan-rental fees, and food-truck partnerships, the hub aims to develop sustainable income streams while also growing local businesses.

Central to the project’s vision is a commitment to Indigenous cultural expression and knowledge sharing.

The two-stage design, complemented by a marketplace, will host performances, art exhibits, and language revitalization programs.

Interpretive signage and educational programming will provide visitors with deeper insights into Indigenous culture and traditions, fostering greater cultural understanding and appreciation.

Once complete, the Naas a to aks "Place of the Rising Sun" development will support increased visitation through the busy summer months and encourage shoulder-season tourism.

It will also complement the First Nation’s recent initiatives that include public art displays, a 108-berth marina, trail enhancements, washroom facilities, and expanded beach area.

“We’re grateful to be partnering and investing with Ts'uubaa-asatx to create this Indigenous-centred, inclusive year-round gathering space on Cowichan Lake,” said Brodie Guy, CEO of ICET.

“This new public space will uplift local businesses and foster Indigenous-led tourism in the Cowichan Valley. We look forward to visiting Naas a to aks 'Place of the Rising Sun' to experience cultural performances, continuing to deepen our understanding of Ts'uubaa-asatx culture as a good and long-term partner with the First Nation.”

To learn more about this initiative and stay updated on its progress, visit the Ts'uubaa-asatx First Nation website or follow the First Nation on Facebook.