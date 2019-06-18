Tuesday will be mainly cloudy, clearing in the afternoon with a high of 21 C. Overnight will see a few clouds with increasing cloudiness with a low of 9 C.
Wednesday is expected to be mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon with a high of 18 C. Overnight will see cloudy periods with a 30 per cent chance of showers with a low of 12 C.
Thursday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 19 C with an overnight low of 10 C.
Friday is expected to be sunny with a high of 22 C with an overnight low of 11 C.
