Tuesday will be mainly cloudy, clearing in the afternoon with a high of 21 C. Overnight will see a few clouds with increasing cloudiness with a low of 9 C.

Tuesday will be mainly cloudy, clearing in the afternoon with a high of 21 C. Overnight will see a few clouds with increasing cloudiness with a low of 9 C.

Wednesday is expected to be mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon with a high of 18 C. Overnight will see cloudy periods with a 30 per cent chance of showers with a low of 12 C.

Thursday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 19 C with an overnight low of 10 C.

Friday is expected to be sunny with a high of 22 C with an overnight low of 11 C.


