Tuesday will be mainly sunny, high of 19 C

Tuesday’s forecast is calling for mainly sunny skies with a high of 19 C. (File photo)

Tuesday is supposed to be mainly sunny with increasing cloud cover at around noon reaching a high of 19 C. Overnight will be cloudy with periods of rain beginning late this evening.

Wednesday’s forecast is calling for a 40 per cent chance of showers ending in the morning and a mix of sun and cloud. The day is expected to become windy near noon reaching a high of 15 C. Overnight is calling for cloudy periods with an overnight low of 6 C.

Thursday is supposed to be cloudy with a high of 13 C, overnight is calling for showers and a low of 9 C.

Friday’s forecast is calling for showers with a high of 13 C, the showers will continue overnight with a low of 8 C.