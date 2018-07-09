Tugwell Creek fire fully contained

63 firefighters along with other equipment, helicopters battled blaze on Sunday

A helicopter drops water on the Tugwell Creek Fire. (Photo by Ken Groat)

The Tugwell Creek fire burning near Sooke is now fully contained.

According to Dorthe Jakobsen with the Coastal Wildfire Centre, “excellent progress” was made by the B.C. Wildfire Service over the weekend and crews are now working inwards from the perimeter with mop up activities.

On Sunday, resources included 63 firefighters, two pieces of heavy equipment, seven water tenders and two helicopters.

RELATED: Tugwell Creek wildfire 70 per cent contained

The fire started approximately 18 kilometres northwest of Sooke last week. However, strong winds and spotting in the area caused the fire to double in size to about 100 hectares as firefighters struggled to battle the blaze.

RELATED: Wildfire near Sooke has increased in size to 100 hectares overnight

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but B.C. Wildfire Services suspect it was human-caused.

While the fire has been contained, Jakobsen is asking the public to be vigilant moving into the summer months.

“As we move into warmer and drier weather we ask the public to please be careful with anything flammable in our forests and report any smoke or fires that you see,” she said.

Residents are asked to call *5555 on cell phones or 1-800-663-5555 to report any wildfires.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

kendra.wong@goldstreamgazette.com