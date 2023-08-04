 Skip to content
Tugwell wildfire near Sooke contained, say officials

Firefighters successfully control 1.85 hectare blaze
Kevin Laird
A wildfire in the Tugwell Creek area near Sooke is now under control. (Coastal Fire Centre photo)

A wildfire that scorched a small area of Tugwell Creek west of Sooke is under control, say fire officials.

The Coastal Fire Centre said Thursday that the 1.85 blaze would not spread further due to suppression efforts.

Firefighters built a barrier and installed a hose and black line to stop the blaze from spreading. The black line is a vacant space between the fire and the fireline.

Two initial attack crews and one industry crew were assigned to the fire.

The blaze was discovered at 4:20 p.m. on Tuesday. It was initially attacked by two attack crews, assisted by a helicopter and an air tanker dropping retardant.

It is suspected that the fire was caused by human activity. There are no evacuation orders or alerts in connection with the fire.

Since April 1, more than 1,500 wildfires have burned over 1.55 million hectares of forests. The majority of these hectares have burned within the Prince George Fire Centre. Of these fires, 24 per cent were human-caused and preventable.

To report a wildfire, please telephone 1-800-663-5555 or *5555 from a cellphone.

