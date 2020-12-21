Two arrested after reports of pistols fired into water at Victoria’s Inner Harbour

Victoria police seized several replica firearms and arrested two men after responding to a shots fired call. (Courtesy of VicPD)

Police arrested two men and seized two replica firearms Friday morning after responding to a call that two men were shooting pistols into the water at the Inner Harbour.

Just before 11 a.m. on Dec. 18 police were called to the 1100-block of Wharf Street. They found and arrested two suspects. When police searched the men officers found a replica firearm on each, along with a set of carbon fibre knuckles and bear spray.

One of the men was the subject of an unendorsed warrant and was taken to cells to await court.

READ ALSO: VicPD has seized over 60 replica firearms in 2020

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

VicPDVictoria Police Department