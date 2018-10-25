(Black Press file photo)

Two arrested after search warrant finds drugs, weapons, stolen property in downtown Victoria

Man, woman living in adjacent suites believed to be dealing drugs, targeting the vulnerable

Two people face multiple recommended charges after an operation in a multi-residential building in downtown Victoria led to the discovery of drugs and stolen property.

A man and a woman who were inhabiting adjacent suites in a building in the 800-block of Johnson Street were the focus of an investigation conducted by VicPD Community Services Division. The operation also included the Crime Reduction Unit, Strike Force and the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team.

Officers received information the pair were involved in dealing drugs and targeting marginalized people in the community.

A warrant was executed Oct. 18 by members of the GVERT and the pair were taken into custody without incident.

Officers searched the two suites and recovered 30 grams of drugs, weapons including brass knuckles, firearm ammunition and an electric cattle prod as well as stolen property including personal ID, iPads, laptops and other electronic equipment as well as tools.

Since their arrests, the pair have been released on promises to appear and the file remains under investigation.

If you have information regarding the incident contact the VicPD non-emergency line at 250-995-7654 or to report anonymously contact Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

