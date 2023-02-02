Two arrested, drugs and weapons seized in Langford and Victoria drug operation

Two West Shore residents were arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking across Greater Victoria

The West Shore RCMP made two arrests and seized replica guns, drugs, and money as part of a drug trafficking investigation launched in December 2022. (Courtesy of West Shore RCMP)

Two people have been arrested and money, drugs, and weapons seized as a result of a West Shore RCMP investigation.

Police launched the investigation in December 2022 when two people were identified as suspected drug traffickers active throughout Greater Victoria, based out of a house in Langford and another in Victoria.

On Jan. 13, police executed search warrants at the two homes and for a vehicle being driven by one of the suspects.

In the searches, police said they found around $9,000 in cash, “quantities” of fentanyl, cocaine, crack-cocaine, thousands of unmarked pills, 24 ounces of powder police suspect to be steroids, and weapons including an extendable baton, bear spray, and three replica guns.

Two Langford residents were arrested as part of the searches, a 24-year-old man and a 28-year-old man, on suspicion of trafficking a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance for trafficking, and charges are expected to be laid following the end of the investigation. The suspects were released from custody following their arrest.

“This investigation and the seizure of these drugs will impact the drug trade in the Greater Victoria area. We want to thank the many West Shore RCMP officers as well as the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team who assisted in ensuring the safe execution of these warrants,” said Cpl. Kevin Pollock, officer in charge of West Shore RCMP Drugs and Organized Crime Unit.

West ShoreWestshore RCMP