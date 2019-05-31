A man and woman with ties to Lower Mainland organized crime have been taken into custody for drug trafficking offences. (Black Press Media file photo)

Two arrested in Victoria for drug trafficking offences linked to Lower Mainland gang

Officers seized drugs, cash and two cars

A man and woman with ties to Lower Mainland organized crime have been taken into custody for drug trafficking offences.

VicPD’s Crime Reduction Unit, in coordination with the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team, spent a month on the investigation targeting the suspects due in part to their alleged ties to organized crime.

According to police, the investigation focuses on a Greater Victoria drug line believed to have been set up by the Lower Mainland gang ‘the Brothers Keepers.’ On May 15 officers executed a search warrant in the 200-block of Battleford Avenue in Saanich leading to the arrest of a man and woman.

Officers located drugs, including fentanyl, cocaine and nearly $15,000 in cash. In addition, officers seized two vehicles, one of which is being recommended for civil forfeiture. The man and woman were both released and investigators are recommending drug trafficking charges.

This is the second time in as many months that officers have disrupted the group. On April 5, VicPD officers arrested a woman believed to be connected to the group. The Crime Reduction Unit hopes these investigations will deter further gang activity in Greater Victoria.


Most Read