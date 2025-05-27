Two arrested youths cleared in fatal stabbing of Abbotsford teen

Investigators say pair were 'not responsible for stabbing'

Two youths who were arrested following the fatal stabbing Sunday (May 25) of Billy Ledoux of Abbotsford have been cleared of any involvement, according to investigators.

In a press release on Tuesday, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said it has confirmed that the two youths arrested near the scene “were not responsible for the stabbing and have been released to their parents.”

Sgt. Freda Fong of IHIT said the investigation is still in its infancy, but early indications are that the incident was not random.

She said their thoughts are with Ledoux’s family, friends and classmates.

“As the community mourns the loss of Billy, his family asks that all come together to remember and celebrate his life. They are encouraging the community to seek peace, not revenge,” Fong said.

Ledoux, 15, died after being stabbed in Larch Park, located on Beck Road in east Abbotsford.

Police said the call about the stabbing came in at 7:36 p.m.

The teen was found on scene suffering from critical injuries, and he died despite the immediate efforts of bystanders and first responders.

Fong said investigators believe there are people who know what happened to Ledoux.

“We are asking them to do the right thing by contacting IHIT,” she said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-4448 or email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.