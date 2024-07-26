Two B.C. men receive commendations after rescuing UK tourists from submerged car

Nicholas Froese of Kelowna and Ken MacKenzie of Lac La Hache have received commendations from the RCMP for their bravery

Mark and Janet Brimicombe were trapped inside their car after it plunged down an embankment into Hat Creek off Highway 99, and were rescued by two passers-by who have been commended for their bravery.

Two men from the B.C. Interior who saved a British couple after their car went off the road and into a creek have received commendations from the RCMP.

In June 2022, Mark and Janet Brimicombe of the UK were touring the Interior after spending time with family in the Vancouver area. While travelling along Highway 99 north of Cache Creek their car left the highway, went through a fence and down a steep embankment, and ended up in Hat Creek.

Mark and Janet were both injured in the incident. Making the situation even more dangerous was the fact that water in the creek was running fast in the spring freshet, and quickly began filling up the vehicle.

That was when two quick-thinking motorists who had seen the Brimicombes’ vehicle leave the road stepped in. Nicholas Froese of Kelowna and Ken MacKenzie of Lac La Hache made their way down the embankment and were able to open the semi-submerged vehicle’s sunroof. They helped Mark and Janet escape from the vehicle, then escorted them up the steep embankment and provided first aid while they called 9-1-1.

The Brimicombes were taken to Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops, where they were treated for their injuries, which could have been much worse if it had not been for the quick actions of Froese and MacKenzie.

“Mr. Froese and Mr. MacKenzie acted quickly and decisively in a dangerous situation,” said Const. Richard Wright of the Ashcroft RCMP. “Their actions and after-care for the Brimicombes were exceptional.”

Froese and MacKenzie have both received Commanding Officer Commendations for their bravery and their selfless actions. The Brimicombes, who are now safely back at home in the UK, say that the commendations for their two rescuers are richly-deserved.

“The road accident was a most distressing and disorientating event. We had rolled down into the river 170 feet below, and ended up out of sight of the road.

“Our rescuers were brave, calm, and quick-thinking. Once they realized we were still alive, they came down and helped us to get out of the car, cross the river and up the very steep embankment. We still think of them and can’t bear to think of what would have happened had they not been there.

“Not a day goes by that we do not thank God for being alive.”

The couple are also extremely grateful to the police officers who attended the incident, the ambulance crew, and the hospital staff in Kamloops.

“Each of them was supportive and contributed to our healing. British Columbia can be rightly proud of such brave citizens and the staff of their public services."