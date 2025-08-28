Two boats crash on Okanagan Lake near Kelowna

It was initially unknown if any was in the water, but quick action by the Kelowna RCMP determined everyone was accounted for

Two boats collided on Okanagan Lake near Bennett Bridge on the evening of Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2025.

Two boats collided on Okanagan Lake near Bennett Bridge on the evening of Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2025.

Update: 9:45 a.m.

West Kelowna RCMP have confirmed that impairment and weather conditions were not factors in a two boat collision on Okanagan Lake near Bennett Bridge on Wednesday (Aug. 27) night.

Several passengers on one of the vessels sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were treated by BC Emergency Health Services (BCEHS).

The West Kelowna Fire Department, Kelowna RCMP, and Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) also responded to the scene to ensure the safety of all individuals and assist in bringing them safely to shore.

“We are grateful for the coordinated response from our partner agencies, which ensured the safe rescue and care of those involved.”, said Cpl. Devon Gerrits, RCMP media relations officer.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has video footage is asked to contact the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880 and reference file number 2025-51567.

Original

Everyone is accounted for after two boats crashed on Okanagan Lake south of the Bennett Bridge Wednesday (Aug. 27) night.

A post on the Central Okanagan Search and Rescue Facebook page says emergency crews, including COSAR, responded to the crash at around 8:40 p.m.

It was initially unknown if any was in the water following the crash, but quick action by the Kelowna RCMP determined everyone was accounted for, the post reads.

Several people were taken to hospital.

COSAR went to assist while the Kelowna Fire Department removed the damaged vessels from the area to ensure public safety.

Black Press Media has reached out to RCMP for more information.