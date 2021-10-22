Scholarship recipients Bryce Schiebel and Monica Amos with Saanich mayor and chair of the CRD Traffic Safety Commission, Fred Haynes. (Courtesy of CRD)

Scholarship recipients Bryce Schiebel and Monica Amos with Saanich mayor and chair of the CRD Traffic Safety Commission, Fred Haynes. (Courtesy of CRD)

Two Camosun College students honoured with memorial scholarships

Fifth annual Const. Sarah Beckett Memorial Scholarship awarded

Two Camosun College students are a step closer in their pursuit of a career in law enforcement.

Monica Amos received the fifth annual Const. Sarah Beckett Memorial Scholarship – a $2,000-scholarship – while Bryce Schiebel was awarded the Vancouver Island Slain Police Officers Fund and Deputy Commissioner Jennifer Strachan Retirement Donation – a $1,800-scholarship.

Both are intended for students who demonstrated academic achievement, community service and an interest in pursuing a career in law enforcement.

READ ALSO: Sooke grads net $300,000 in scholarships

“These students are dedicated to building their careers in service to the well-being of our communities, and overcoming many life challenges, their determination to succeed in their careers is inspiring. We are happy to be able to help them continue on their learning paths and wish them much success,” said Fred Haynes, chair of the awarding Capital Regional District Traffic Safety Commission, in a press release. “Through this support, we hope that the memory of Sarah Beckett’s dedication and sacrifice lives on in our communities.”

READ ALSO: North Saanich student among two local winners of $40,000 Beedie Luminaries scholarship

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

AwardsCollegeScholarships

Previous story
UVic Vikes take to second run for brain cancer research in honour of diagnosed alum
Next story
Trans-Canada Highway closed at Shawnigan Lake Road due to crash

Just Posted

Two vehicles appear to have been involved in a crash that has closed the Trans-Canada Highway at Shawnigan Lake Road Friday morning. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)
Trans-Canada Highway closed at Shawnigan Lake Road due to crash

Vikes soccer alums Trinity Kettyls (left) and Mackenzie Riggs (right) run in 2020’s Vikes Kick Cancer event in honour of the latter of whom, who was diagnosed with brain cancer the same year. (University of Victoria Varsity Athletics)
UVic Vikes take to second run for brain cancer research in honour of diagnosed alum

Volunteers with HeroWork perform a radical renovation on the training facility for the Indigenous Perspectives Society. (HeroWork screencap)
HeroWork walkathon raising funds for Langford Indigenous facility

Victoria police are looking for the owner of a wallet they recovered from a recent break-and-enter in the Fairfield neighbourhood. (Courtesy VicPD)
Owner sought of wallet recovered from Victoria break-in