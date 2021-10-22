Two Camosun College students honoured with memorial scholarships

Scholarship recipients Bryce Schiebel and Monica Amos with Saanich mayor and chair of the CRD Traffic Safety Commission, Fred Haynes. (Courtesy of CRD)

Two Camosun College students are a step closer in their pursuit of a career in law enforcement.

Monica Amos received the fifth annual Const. Sarah Beckett Memorial Scholarship – a $2,000-scholarship – while Bryce Schiebel was awarded the Vancouver Island Slain Police Officers Fund and Deputy Commissioner Jennifer Strachan Retirement Donation – a $1,800-scholarship.

Both are intended for students who demonstrated academic achievement, community service and an interest in pursuing a career in law enforcement.

“These students are dedicated to building their careers in service to the well-being of our communities, and overcoming many life challenges, their determination to succeed in their careers is inspiring. We are happy to be able to help them continue on their learning paths and wish them much success,” said Fred Haynes, chair of the awarding Capital Regional District Traffic Safety Commission, in a press release. “Through this support, we hope that the memory of Sarah Beckett’s dedication and sacrifice lives on in our communities.”

