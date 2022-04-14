Two Canada-wide wanted men among 15 arrested in Victoria on ‘warrant Wednesday’

In total, 15 wanted persons were arrested by VicPD officers on warrant Wednesday April 13. (Black Press Media file photo)

Two men who were the subject of Canada-wide warrants were arrested in Victoria on Wednesday.

Both were wanted due to their parole being revoked and each was arrested separately in the 500-block of Johnson Street on April 13. Both men are serving federal prison sentences and were returned to the custody of Corrections Canada, Victoria police said.

The two were among 15 men and women arrested during VicPD’s warrant Wednesday campaign. The individuals were wanted for a range of offences, including mischief, assault with a weapon, breach of probation, assaulting a police officer, uttering threats and assault causing bodily harm.

The warrant Wednesday project puts a one-day focus on pooling resources toward locating and apprehending as many high-priority wanted individuals as possible, Const. Cam MacIntyre said in an interview. He added VicPD’s time and resources are too strained to actively search for all of those individuals on a daily basis.

Police thanked the public for information that led to the arrests and they encourage the community to reach out with information about wanted persons anytime. VicPD’s report desk can be reached at 250-995-7654, ext. 1. To report anonymously, call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

